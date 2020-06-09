STPI registered IT firms in Bengaluru export Rs 36,459 crore during lockdown

Software companies registered with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Bengaluru, have exported software worth Rs 36,459 crore during the lockdown period. STPI was the first organisation to enable work from home facility to its member units well before the national lockdown was declared on March 24, Omkar Rai, Director General, STPI, said in a statement.

To help start-ups during the COVID-19 lockdown to remain afloat, the government has waived-off rentals for start-ups operating out of the STPI for a period of four months from March 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020. About 18 start-ups in Karnataka have benefited from this.

STPI-Bengaluru is also in the process of setting up Atal Incubation Centre focusing on healthcare domain, supported by NITI Aayog. The centre will be mentored by renowned cardiologist Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, who will guide startups at the Atal Incubation Centre. The centre will help start-ups to bring new technological solutions in the healthcare domain, STPI said.

In Karnataka STPI-Bengaluru centre was set up in 1991 and today it has 4 sub-centres ( Mysuru, Hubballi, Mangaluru and Manipal) under its jurisdiction. Exports from Karnataka have seen a remarkable growth from Rs 5.6 crore in 1991-92 to Rs 1,74,894 crore in 2018-19, which is 41 per cent of the total current National Exports. The units of STPI have generated employment to 6.84 lakh persons.



Today, the US$ 191 billion IT industry, comprising around 18,000 plus firms that directly employ 4.14 million strong workforce, contributes 7.7 per cent of GDP. Exports clocked by STP registered units stood at Rs 4,21,103 crores during 2018-19, said Rai.

STPI celebrated its 29th foundation day on June 5, 2020 with day long online sessions covering various topics such as Role of Government in Driving Innovation & Product Development, Emerging Technologies & Innovation, Entrepreneurship & Future Skilling etc.