Street vendors protest before BBMP HQ

A large number of street vendors descended on the BBMP’s head office on Thursday to call for the renewal of their identity cards (IDs).

The Bengaluru Jilla Beedhi Vyaapari Sanghatanegala Okkuta organised the symbolic protest after two written requests with the same demand were ignored.

In 2017, the BBMP conducted a survey of street vendors and issued ID cards and vending certificates with a validity period of two years. With the terms of both documents expiring in two days, the street vendors union wrote to the Special Commissioner for Welfare in December 2022 and January 2023 requesting their renewal.

Non-renewal of these cards forced street vendors to descend on the BBMP headquarters. Without these cards, vendors fear harassment by police and the Palike. “If the government does not renew the cards, we will be forced to protest,” a member of the union said.