Strict action against those spreading fake news, warns DG&IGP

DG&IGP Alok Mohan on Thursday said police will closely monitor all platforms on social media, and strict action will be taken against those spreading fake news.

After a meeting with senior officers of Bengaluru, Mohan said he has instructed the city police to give priority to maintaining law and order and regulating traffic.

Mohan also told police to be sensitive towards the public and their issues. He said the mobile numbers of senior officials must be displayed in all police stations, and warned of disciplinary action against those who don't do so.

Mohan has met with the city police for the third time after he took charge as the state police chief.