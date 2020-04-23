Stringent action against those involved in Padarayanapura incident: Basavaraj Bommai

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said stringent action will be taken against those involved in the Padarayanapura incident.

Bommai, also the Udupi district in-charge minister, while presiding over a meeting at the DC’s office on Thursday, said the attack on Corona warriors will not be tolerated at any cost. There is no compromise with regard to unethical and intolerable behaviour.

A non-bailable warrant will be issued against those involved as they should not get any opportunity to come out on bail. More than 12 cases were registered and they are sent to jail. The accused were charged under the National Disaster Management Act with eight to ten sections of IPC, he said.

He added that the Epidemic Diseases Act will be repealed and the new sections introduced will also be applied against the accused. More than 126 people had been placed behind the bar in Ramnagar jail. The main accused is yet to be nabbed. The accused persons are also charged under obstruction to officials’ duty.

Udupi district will have a coronavirus testing laboratory. Another 27 new laboratories will be set up in the state, said the minister.

Bommai lauded the measures taken in the district to contain the spread of Covid-19.

He informed that a 50-bedded centralized oxygen facilitated ward was set up. Each taluk will have 10 beds for Covid-19 patients. There is need for 3,500 PPE kits and arrangements will be made for its supply.