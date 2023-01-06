STRR won't pass through Bannerghatta forest: Bommai

STRR won't pass through Bannerghatta forest, says Karnataka CM Bommai

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 06 2023, 03:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2023, 04:11 ist

The alignment of the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) has been changed so that it doesn’t pass through the ecologically sensitive Bannerghatta National Park (BNP), Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday. 

The 288-km STRR connects Dobbspet, Doddaballapura, Devanahalli, Sulibele, Hoskote, Sarjapur, Attibele, Anekal, Hosur, Tattekere, Kanakapura, Ramanagara and Magadi. As per the original plan, 43 km of the STRR was to pass through the BNP. An 8.1-km elevated highway (overpass) was also proposed. 

Speaking to reporters at Vadaganahalli, near Hoskote, on Thursday, Union Minister of Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari said they were considering building an underpass through the BNP, as was done on the Mumbai-Delhi expressway.

“In the thick forest, we will consider changing the alignment,” he added. 

Speaking at a review meeting on national highway projects in Karnataka where Gadkari was present, Bommai said that as per the recommendations of the state wildlife committee, it was decided to change the alignment of the STRR to bypass the BNP. The STRR length will increase as a result, he added. 

At Vadaganahalli, Gadkari said the Rs 6,000-crore STRR runs 243 km in Karnataka and 45 km in Tamil Nadu. The contract has been awarded for the construction of 136 km, and 53 km has been completed, he added. The STRR will be connected to the Multi-Modal Logistics Park that’s coming up at Dobbspet at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore and the proposed Pune-Bengaluru expressway. It has been designed for a speed of 100 kmph. 

Gadkari said they were also looking into whether solid waste generated in Bengaluru could be used in the construction of the STRR. 

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
basavaraj bommai
Bannerghatta National Park
