Students across Bengaluru protest against JNU violence

Students from across the city on Monday staged protests to condemn the attack on their counterparts at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and demanded action against the goons who entered the campus of the premier institution.

At the Town Hall, which saw protests from several groups from the morning, students and activists alleged that the BJP-affiliated student union ABVP was behind the attack in which even teaching faculty of the varsity were injured.

Student Federation of India state secretary Gururaj Desai said, “The ABVP members involved in the attack have to be arrested. We condemn this Centre-sponsored terrorism. This comes days after they attacked students in Jamia Millia Islamia,” he said.

Members of the National Students Union of India also held a protest at Maurya circle condemning the Union government’s failure to protect the students inside universities. They also demanded ban on ABVP.