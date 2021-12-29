Students at BBMP schools may get boiled eggs, bananas

BBMP school students may get boiled eggs, bananas

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 29 2021, 01:49 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2021, 04:14 ist
The BBMP is planning to introduce nutritious food to students in its schools from next academic year. Credit: DH File Photo/B K Janardhan

A month after the state government decided to distribute boiled eggs and bananas in North Karnataka schools to fight malnutrition, the BBMP is considering adopting the same in its educational institutions in the city. 

The civic body is reportedly drawing up plans to introduce the nutritious food from next academic year. Senior BBMP officials said the plan had been adopted after repeated requests from parents and students.

“The proposal is still in the initial stages, and we believe it’s feasible if we make provision for funds. We’re working out the modalities,” a BBMP official explained.

A senior official from the BBMP’s education department said several students from poorer backgrounds were equally malnourished and cannot afford nutritious food. 

“So, we decided to propose the plan to distribute eggs and bananas at the higher level. Currently, students at various schools are served mid-day meals by Iskcon’s Akshaya Patra Foundation in collaboration with the Bengaluru Urban zilla panchayat,” the official said. 

Officials are not sure if the BBMP will be able to muster funds, especially after admissions surged in schools and colleges post-pandemic. “We’re yet to work out financial requirements and overheads,” said the official.

