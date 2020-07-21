Students happy with classes through DD channel

After nearly four months, the students of state government high schools got to attend their classes through the television sets at their homes.

Amidst uncertainty over the opening of schools this academic year, the department of public instruction launched classes via Doordarshan’s regional channel Chandana from Monday.

And the students have positively responded to the classes.

“Some of my friends in my neighbourhood, enrolled in private schools, were attending online classes, and I was feeling sad. Now I am happy that classes have started for us also,” said Sanjana, class 9 student from a government school in Bengaluru South.

Other students also echoed similar views.

“I am happy to attend classes, but I miss school and my friends,” said a class 8 student after attending her first classes.

Power cut

However, some students in some parts of the state, especially in rural areas, had to miss the class due to power cuts.

“Due to rain, there was power disruption in some of the districts, and students could not access the classes. Such students can check the recoding through YouTube of Chandana channel,” said an official of the Department of School Education Research and Training.

The department has issued a timetable for classes 8, 9 and 10. In the first phase, the department has issued the schedule for 10 days (from July 20 to July 31), and the schedule for the next 10 days will be issued on July 31.