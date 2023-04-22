Sudden showers bring much-needed relief to Bengaluru

Friday evening saw sudden showers in many parts of the city, affecting traffic movement due to waterlogging on some roads.
Vehicle users, especially two-wheelers returning after a long, sunny day, were caught unawares when they were met with moderate to heavy rain on several main roads in the city. Many of them pulled to the roadside and ran for cover under overbridges and into shops to protect themselves from the downpour.
Traffic movement was briefly affected outside the Mahatma Gandhi Road metro station around 8.10 pm as nearly 20 two-wheelers temporarily blocked the road to seek shelter under the metro station.
The city has seen soaring temperatures over the past few days, crossing the normal average maximum temperature in April in the past few days. Cloudy skies on Friday afternoon hinted at the chance of rain, which came as a relief to many.
Also Read | No heatwave in Bengaluru: Met
However, market areas such as KR Market, Chickpete, Majestic, Gandhinagar and other areas suffered due to the rains. Rainwater flowed through the roads, affecting people’s movement.
Several busy areas such as Hebbal, MG road, Shivaji Nagar, Halasuru, Indiranagar, Domlur, Koramangala, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Nayandahalli, Chamarajpet, Malleshwara, Sadashivanagar, Yeshwanthpur, Kengeri, Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, J.P. Nagar, Banashankari and surrounding areas received rain.
BBMP officials manning the helpline noted that while there was a downpour in many parts of the city, no complaints of troubles caused due to rain were reported.
According to the officials with the Meteorological Department, Bengaluru city received 4.4mm of rain until 8.30 pm on Friday. The Kempegowda International Airport received traces of rain with thunder when recorded at 5.30 pm. They noted that the city is expected to see rain for the next two-three days.
