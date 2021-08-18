Sudhakar urges recovered Covid patients to volunteer for TB screening

Health Minister K Sudhakar urged recovered Covid patients and their family members to voluntarily get screened for Tuberculosis (TB).

More than 28 lakh people in the state have recovered from the Covid infection. Since both Covid-19 and TB infect the lungs, an active case finding (ACF) campaign will be held across the state till August 31. DH had previously reported that 24 recovered Covid patients from three districts in the state were found to have TB.

The campaign will cover around 80 lakh people, including the family members and contacts of those who had recovered between January and June.

“We have initiated a special drive to evaluate post-covid complications in people who have recovered from the infection. Since both Covid-19 and TB infect the lungs, we have launched this special drive to ensure early detection of TB in people who have recovered from Covid. If it is detected at an early stage treatment will become easier,” said Sudhakar.

Since 2017, 75 lakh suspected cases have been identified and 88% of them have been tested. About 3.90% have been detected with TB. Due to the Covid pandemic however, the TB evaluation drives have been hit. India has set itself a goal to free itself from TB by 2025.

As part of the screening drive, health workers, Asha volunteers, Anganwadi workers will visit door-to-door and collect samples from symptomatic people. Severe symptomatic patients will be brought to the hospital for further diagnosis.

If any person has had unresolved cough for three months, constant fever for two weeks, spitting cough or has experienced sudden fall in body weight, he/she will be subjected to tests. They will be taken to the nearby primary health centres for chest X-rays and will be provided with free

treatment.