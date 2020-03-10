'Sufficient masks, medicines at BBMP hospitals'

Mayor M Goutham Kumar on Monday said the BBMP was “fully prepared” to tackle the spread of the deadly coronavirus, hours after the city reported its first Covid-19 case.

At a meeting of health officials from different zones of the BBMP, the mayor appealed to members of resident welfare and apartments’ associations to take preventive steps to contain the coronavirus.

‘Fully prepared’

“The BBMP is fully prepared. All the hospitals belonging to the BBMP have sufficient stocks of masks and medicines. People must cooperate with garbage marshals in maintaining cleanliness at public places,” he said, adding that masks with three layers were as effective as N97 masks in containing the virus.