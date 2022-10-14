‘Suicide last resort’: KR Puram couple speak of trauma in dealing with BBMP officials

The KR Puram couple, who threatened self-immolation to stop the razing of their house on Wednesday, claimed that BBMP officials did not produce any documents to show that their house had encroached upon a stormwater drain.

Both husband and wife held a can of petrol and threatened to set themselves ablaze. Even as policemen attempted to calm them down, the agitated couple actually soaked themselves in petrol and held up a matchbox. They asked authorities to leave their property intact.

Sunil Singh told DH that the officials did not act legally and failed to survey the building in their presence.

“Even today, I visited the tahsildar’s office and asked for the survey papers, which they failed to furnish,” he said, adding that officials have been making them run around for a month.

“We have knocked the doors of all offices concerned and met officials, but none of them gave us a convincing reply or shared documents as to why our property was being demolished. We just want a fair decision. If we are wrong, we will accept it. As a last resort, we decided to commit suicide,” he said.

Sunil said the BBMP approved their house plan and a nationalised bank sanctioned their loan, evidence that the documents were clear.

The couple added that their experience has been traumatic, and they are now left in the lurch.

“Officials had already demolished parts of our house. We had to spend the night at my sister’s place. Half of our drawing room has been torn down,” Sunil said.

‘We have no money left’

He said they are worried about the future. “We do not have funds to even get the building reconstructed so that we can continue to live there. We took a Rs 40-lakh loan to build the house. We also have to repay the loan. And, I am the only earning member of the family,” Sunil said.

Sunil and his wife Sona said that they were aggrieved by the way the authorities had treated them. “Many said we staged a play and created drama. Why would we do that? The officials left us with no option,” he said.