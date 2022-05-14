Summanahalli crematorium to be shut

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 14 2022, 22:34 ist
  • updated: May 15 2022, 01:50 ist

Summanahalli crematorium in RR Nagar will be temporarily shut down between May 15 and May 28, owing to the repair work being undertaken by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

According to a BBMP release, officials have taken up work on converting horizontal coil mounting design to vertical coil mounting design. The public has been advised to use the Peenya crematorium, Medi Agrahara crematorium, or the Kengeri crematorium. 

