Summer special train from Bengaluru to Kerala

DHNS 
DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Apr 26 2023, 01:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 03:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Southern Railway will run weekly summer special trains between Kochuveli and SMVT Bengaluru to clear the extra rush of passengers.  

Train No 06083 Kochuveli-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Summer Special Express will depart from Kochuveli at 6.05 pm every Tuesday until June 27 and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 10.55 am the next day. 

In the return direction, train number 06084 SMVT Bengaluru-Kochuveli Weekly Summer Special Express will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 12.45 pm every Wednesday until June 28 and reach Kochuveli at 6 am the next day. 

Passengers will have to pay one-and-a-half times the normal fare, a press release from the railways stated. 

