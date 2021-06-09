Surge in traffic as unlock hopes drive people to Bengaluru

Relaxations and statements by political leaders on the imminent unlocking have led to a 15 per cent to 20 per cent rise in the number of vehicles entering Bengaluru in the morning hours between 7 am and 10 am when travel is allowed.

Easing of curbs on some industries has also resulted in additional vehicles on the road.

Authorities at toll plazas said they expect the numbers to surge once the window of opportunity to travel is widened after the lifting of the lockdown. Sources at Doddakarenahalli toll plaza near Nelamangala said there was about 15 per cent to 20 per cent rise in the number of vehicles entering the city.

“Till the beginning of June, most of the vehicles entering the city were trucks and those linked to essential services. We have seen a sudden increase in the number of cars, vans and jeeps, contributing to an overall 15-20 per cent increase in traffic volume. The biggest increase is that of two-wheelers which we don’t keep count as they don’t pay toll,” the source said.

Toll plazas have been functioning on skeletal basis with just three of the nine gates open. “Yesterday, the number of vehicles entering the city went up by 3,500. If it goes up even slightly, we will have to open more gates,” he said.

Traffic police in Peenya said they were surprised to see vehicles caught in a bumper-to-bumper snarl on Monday. With movement allowed only in the morning, traffic won’t be spaced out through the day, a policeman said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B R Ravikanthegowda said the relaxation of rules for export-oriented industries from June 3 has in turn led to functioning of the allied small-scale industry. “There is no doubt we are dealing with a surge in traffic. There are many entering Bengaluru from other districts and it is left to the neighbouring districts to contain them if necessary. We are implementing rules,” he said.

The increasing movement of people was necessary to ensure they don’t lose their livelihood. In Peenya, parts of Whitefield and Electronics City, many industries have been trying to get back on their feet with some seeking permission to work with full capacity.

An official, however, said the government needs to streamline its approach towards the unlock measure. “As of now, some officials and ministers are freely discussing unlock on television, indicating that everything is normal. Such discussions should be avoided till the government holds a meeting with officials of all the departments to understand the situation and takes a decision,” she said.