Swachh Survekshan: BBMP keen to show a cleaner picture of city

If many parts of Bengaluru look unusually spic and span in the next few days, don’t get pleasantly surprised. It would likely be a fleeting phenomenon, at the end of which, the streets would be back to their usual self.

Municipal authorities are set to go out of their way to keep the streets as shiny as possible to get favourable scores during the field inspection for the cleanliness survey.

Representatives of an agency hired by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs have reached Bengaluru to see for themselves how clean the city’s streets are.

The scores they would give the BBMP would have a weightage of one-third in the ranking Bengaluru would get in Swachh Survekshan, the annual cleanliness survey undertaken by the union government. The field inspections play a major role in improving or reducing a city’s overall cleanliness ranking.

The team would visit waste-processing plants, verify waste segregation levels and inspect the condition of public toilets, stormwater drains, treatment plants.

Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner (Solid Waste Management), BBMP, confirmed that the agency’s representatives have reached Bengaluru.

Sources tell DH that senior BBMP officers have asked the assistant executive engineers and health inspectors to be on alert because the surprise visit is usually held in March.

This apart, the BBMP has also started taking feedback from citizens as part of the survey and has collected two lakh responses, an official said. The exercise entails asking citizens various questions about Bengaluru’s cleanliness.

Check out the latest videos from DH: