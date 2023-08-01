SWD encroachment: K'taka HC seeks action plan

The high court on Tuesday directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the Urban Development Department and Revenue Department to submit an action plan within four weeks time on the removal of encroachments along storm water drains in Bengaluru city and action against erring officers. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice MGS Kamal gave this direction after observing that there is adequate material available with the authorities in the form of reports submitted by EMPRI, NEERI, the Lakshman Rao Committee and Justice N K Patil Committee.

“We are of the opinion that now enough material is available with the respondents and all the stakeholders. The need of the hour is now of progression from suggestions to action. For these purposes, we deem it appropriate to direct the respondent authorities such as the BBMP, UDD, and Revenue Department so as to consider the action plan. The other stakeholders are also important players in the field, namely, BWSSB and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board,” the bench said.

The court was hearing a batch of PILs seeking various directions such as carrying out a complete de-silting of all stormwater drains in Bengaluru and also installing treatment plants at the head of each SWD before the water is let go to the lakes.

“The participation of other stakeholders such as BWSSB and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board is also necessary. Accordingly, all these stakeholders by coming together to submit an action plan to this court within four weeks. We further make it clear that the state government may also take immediate steps for issuing notifications for the appointment of the designated officers under the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Act or the BBMP Act, as the case may be wherever it is required and not done till date,” the bench said.

The BBMP had filed an affidavit, stating that it had undertaken several remedial measures, including setting up of a grievance redressal mechanism with the assistance of technology in the form of Sahay App and upgradation of the same in the form of Sahay App-2.