Swiggy delivery boy killed in road accident in Bengaluru

A Swiggy delivery boy was killed in an accident caused by a drunk truck driver in central Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Nazim (36), a resident of Shivajinagar, was riding his scooter on Lower Agram Road towards Viveknagar when a speeding tipper truck hit him from behind. He suffered head injuries and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Ashoknagar traffic police have arrested the truck driver, Bhojaraju, 38, and seized the vehicle. A medical test showed he had 550 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood, police said.