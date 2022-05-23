'Tainted' BBMP chief engineer transferred

A BBMP chief engineer posted in the Technical Vigilance Cell under Commissioner (TVCC) was transferred on Saturday.

Doddaiah A B is suspected to be involved in the Rs 118-crore fraud in the RR Nagar assembly constituency. Just last week, he was given additional charge as the chief engineer in the BBMP’s West Zone, drawing objections.

The fraud was detailed in a Lokayukta report. The allegation is that fake bills worth Rs 118.26 crore were submitted to the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited for works approved under the chief minister’s Nava Nagarothana project.

The TVCC was established to detect financial frauds in the BBMP but the Lokayukta report found that officials posted there generated bills for works that were never carried out.