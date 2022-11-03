Take leave only if seriously ill or there’s death in the family, DCP tells cops

Constables, inspectors and all other police officers in between will get leave only if they are seriously ill or someone in their family has died, according to a memo issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), C K Baba.

The October 28 memo states that police officers from constables to inspectors have been taking leave frequently for different reasons, affecting the police station/office work. In view of this, it is stated that from now on, no police officer/staff member can take leave frequently unless they are seriously ill or there’s a death in their family, the memo reads.

Internal memo

Speaking to DH, the DCP said: “It was as internal memo. It was issued for certain officers who are in the habit of going on long leave during festivals and important events when we are supposed to be on duty to maintain law and order. To discourage this behavior and to improve the efficacy of our force during crucial bandobust duties, the memo was issued.”