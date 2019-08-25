Talks fail, HAL employees threaten indefinite strike

Alleging gross disparity in workmen salaries and perks, employees of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd have threatened an indefinite strike at all the nine divisions countrywide.

The strike is spearheaded by the All India HAL Trade Unions Coordination Committee (AIHALTUCC). Employees say while officer wages have seen a 35% rise in gross pay and 110 to 145% hike in perks, the management has offered workmen a meagre 6% growth.

Talks between the committee and the HAL management on Saturday failed to reach a consensus. Later, the chief convenor of AIHALTUCC proposed to the entire nine divisions’ unions for an indefinite strike to achieve more than 15% fitment and 35% perks with all other demands.

The decision to launch an indefinite strike was later communicated to the management.

HAL had maintained that there was no justification in the demand to extend the benefits (fitment benefit and allowances) on par or more than the executives, when the salary revision of executives was effected from January 1, 2017, after the stipulated 10-year period.