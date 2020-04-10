Tamil Nadu cops stray into Karnataka, quiz Bommai on flouting lockdown

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai who was assessing the lockdown situation in and around Bengaluru and checking misuse of vehicles passes, was stunned when the ‘police’ at Attibele check-post asked him ‘Who are you?’ and ‘Where are you going?’ during the lockdown.

What was more surprising was that it was the ‘police’ from Tamil Nadu who stopped Karnataka’s Home Minister on his own turf. Even as the home minister was flummoxed by the volley of questions, Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao and joint commissioner of police (Crime) Sandeep Patil rushed to his help.

They replied to the Karnataka brass who were in plain clothes that they are from the Tamil Nadu police.

According to a senior police officer from Karnataka police who was also present at the spot, Bommai called up Bengaluru Rural District SP Ravi D Channanavar and asked him about the intrusion of Tamil Nadu police into the state’s territory. He also immediately directed him to deploy Karnataka police at the border and evict the Tamil Nadu police.

“The home minister also rang up the DySP rank official of Hosur district in Tamil Nadu and asked him to withdraw his men,” a police officer revealed. When DH reached out to Ravi D Channanavar, he said personnel from the Attibele station were at the spot. “As there was no shade on the Tamil Nadu side, their officers entered the Karnataka side and set up barricades here. We will clear them from our side,” Channanavar said while visiting the border.