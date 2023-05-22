TCS 10K: Spirited participants turn race into carnival

TCS World 10K: Spirited participants turn race into a carnival

Udbhavi Balakrishna
Udbhavi Balakrishna, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 22 2023, 03:45 ist
  • updated: May 22 2023, 09:29 ist
Participants at the TCS World 10K Bengaluru run on Sunday. Credit: DH Photo

Thousands caparisoned in sportswear ran, jogged and walked along the routes marked for the TCS World 10K, Bengaluru, on Sunday morning.

Participants of the run, registered under various categories, turned the event into a veritable carnival. Among the excited participants was wheelchair-bound Maheshwari. “It is exciting to be a part of the event with my condition. My friend, who is also a volunteer, is helping me by pushing the wheelchair. This is teamwork,” she said.

Latha Ganapati, 64, walked with a spring in her step under the senior citizens category. “This is the second edition I’m taking part in and it’s nice to see more youngsters like me take part!” she noted with a bright smile. 

Strides in sarees 

Vijaya Kumari and four of her friends ran in sarees. “I walk in a saree for three to four kilometres every day and it’s most comfortable for me,” she said. She and her friends were dressed in pink after a collective decision taken the previous day.

Shivashankar, who is low-visioned, revealed that it was his first time running. “It is exciting as I feel included in this. My ‘buddy’ is here to guide me, and I will take part in future runs as well,” he said.

First-timer Dipthi also said taking part in the race has motivated her to do it again. “I’m not a frequent runner but this has motivated me to train myself for next year,” she said.

Prathap, 25, was all geared up to beat his previous record. “I have participated for five years. I have been training for the past six months and I see progress in my stamina and speed. I am already excited to participate next year.”

