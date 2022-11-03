Teach kids to have healthy relationship with parents, friends: Sudha Murty

Former Infosys foundation chairperson Sudha Murty urged students not to focus just on scoring marks.

Addressing students after inaugurating the Value Education Lab set up at the National Hill View Public School at Banashankari, run by National Education Foundation, the philanthropist and author said students face tremendous pressure from parents to score well in exams.

“Insisting that children score more and comparing them with others is a bad way of bringing them up. To lead a happy life, children need to focus on other things, too,” she said.

Today’s children are advanced and learn many things from Google, she said, while asking teachers to prepare themselves well before handling them. “There is a need to teach children to have healthy relationships with parents, friends, and teachers. This will help them share their problems and find solutions.”

The Value Education Lab, conceptualised by Bengaluru-based company Val-Ed Initiatives, is mainly set up to provide a ‘humanistic approach to education’ by blending teaching pedagogy and infrastructure design.

National Education Foundation Trustee Secretary (Schools) Aisshwarya D K S Hegde said the initiative focuses on CATCH: Courage, Autonomy, Tenacity, Constructive Conflict Resolution, and Humility in Children, thereby nurturing overall well being, building stronger character by instilling human values and raising a generation of humanistic leaders.

Before beginning her interaction with students, Sudha quipped: “Ask about me. Don’t ask about my son-in-law having become prime minister.” She was referring to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

National Education Foundation chairperson D K Shivakumar was also present.