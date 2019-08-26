Techie accused of parents' suicide, performs last rites

Girinagar police allowed a 42-year-old techie to perform the last rites of the elderly couple Krishna Murthy (71) and Swarna (68), who committed suicide on Saturday.

The elderly couple had left a scribble on the wall, accusing the son and his wife of harassment, earlier the police had clarified.

On humanitarian grounds, the police let both the husband and wife to attend the last rites. Manjunath was the only son to the deceased

couple.

The accused and his wife Soumya, both software engineers at a private firm in Marathahalli, were booked for abatement to suicide.

The retired BEL employee fed poison-laced food to his wife Swarna before hanging himself. As Swarna was bedridden, Murthy was upset and decided to take the extreme step.

Police found the scribble, which said son Manjunath and the daughter-in-law are responsible for the deaths. Unable to tolerate the harassment, the elderly couple decided to end their lives, it said. “Since Manjunath is the only son, we allowed him to conduct the last rites. He would be taken into custody for interrogation,” the police said.