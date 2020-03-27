Techie creates coronavirus scare at hospital, arrested

Amid the scare over the rise in coronavirus cases, a 28-year-old software engineer created panic at a hospital ín Yeshwantpur after he threatened to infect people with the virus.

According to the police, Sachin, a native of Vijayapura, was staying at a paying guest accommodation in Yeshwantpur. Sachin, an IT firm employee, was working from home.

On Wednesday night, he ventured out of the PG under the influence of drugs, barged into a private hospital, and started to harass staff of the pharmacy, saying he was infected with the disease and he would pass it on to them.

On being alerted, the patrolling police rushed to the hospital and tried to detain him. He also misbehaved with the policemen.

The Yeshwantpur police have arrested him under Sections 269, 270 and 353 of the Indian Penal Code.

Sachin was subjected to a medical examination to confirm if he had contracted the infection and was remanded in judicial custody after the report came negative. N Shashi Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), said: “Sachin was under the influence of drugs. We don’t know which substance he was abusing, but he has been arrested.”