Techie sets fire to Karnataka flag  

A 30-year-old software engineer with a private firm burnt the Karnataka flag in HSR Layout on Sunday.

Police arrested Varanasi native Amritesh Tiwari and later released him on bail. Tiwari, who studied in IIT Delhi, told police that he has been working in Bengaluru for the past two months.

In his complaint to HSR Layout police, activist Naveen Narasimha said he found a man had set fire to the Karnataka flag at 22nd Cross, 24th Main in Parangipalya, around 10 pm. They snatched the flag from him and doused the fire. Police were alerted about the incident. The Hoysala police rushed to the spot and took Tiwari to the station.