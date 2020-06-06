Ten new Coronavirus cases in Bengaluru; 6 returnees, 3 contacts of patient

Of the ten new cases Bengaluru Urban reported on Friday, three were returnees from Delhi, while one each had come back from Indonesia, Chennai, and Maharashtra.

"Three patients are contacts of P2834,” said Dr G A Srinivas, district health officer, Bengaluru Urban. “The patient who returned from Indonesia is in KG Halli, while the Chennai returnee is in Harohalli and the one who came from Mumbai is in an OYO Townhouse in Chikkajala, which cannot be made a containment zone. One patient in Banashankari had just returned from Maharashtra."

The two Delhi returnees are from Doddakanahalli's Sarjapur Road and Amar Jyothi Layout. Nine patients came under the Bengaluru Urban district administration, while one was under the BBMP limits. The civic body has no information on the 23-year-old man. Bengaluru Urban now has 149 active cases of the total 434 cases reported so far. This is the third-highest figure in the state.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Bengaluru Rural had reported 12 cases on Friday, 11 of whom had returned from Maharashtra and one from Andhra Pradesh. The district reported 31 cases till now.

Station sanitised

Panic gripped the Jeevan Bima Nagar police station as a man accused in a sexual harassment case tested positive. The police arrested the man on June 1 based on a complaint by a woman who charged him of sexual harassment. The accused was produced before the magistrate at the Mayo Hall court on the same day and was remanded to police custody for detailed interrogation.

While awaiting his Covid-19 test result, the police were interrogating him at the station. The man was found to be positive on Friday, leaving the station in a tizzy.

The test reports prompted BBMP and health officials to quarantine the girl who had filed the complaint. Twenty police personnel were also quarantined, including the sub-inspector. BBMP officials are now sanitising the station.

Mayo Hall closed

Rajendra Badamikar, Registrar General, High Court of Karnataka, said in a notice that activities in all the courts of Mayo Hall stand cancelled on Saturday.

The notice said the principal city civil and sessions judge, Bengaluru, shall ensure urgent matters can be heard through video-conferencing. “In order to sanitise the premises of the Mayo Hall court complex, all the appointments granted to the members of the Bar for physical filing, payment of court fees, and process fee, including physical hearing, shall stand cancelled,” the notice said. The notice further added that no one should enter the Mayo Hall complex on Saturday.