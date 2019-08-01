Tepid response to IMA strike call

A last-minute strike call by the Indian Medical Association evoked a poor response by the City hospitals on Wednesday.

Doctors and medical students staged a protest in front of the IMA office, shouting slogans against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill-2019.

The All India Students Democratic Organisation also organised a protest in front of Town Hall.

Both, private and government hospitals chose to continue business as usual, and just symbolically supported the protest call.

The IMA on Tuesday had called for a nationwide strike opposing the Bill. It had asked the hospitals to shut down all non-emergency services.

“It was too late in the day when we received an intimation from the IMA. By then, patient appointments and surgeries were scheduled. Calling it off in the last moment would have caused a lot of inconvenience to patients. Hence we decided to only do a symbolic protest,” said a medical superintendent of one of the private hospitals.

When DH visited government hospitals, the situation was like on any other working day. The department of health and family welfare had written to district health officers asking them to ensure not to sanction any leaves on the day in the wake of the protest.

Meanwhile, doctors belonging to the Karnataka Government Medical Officers Association had said that they would function as usual.

“Although we are with the IMA concerning the Bill, we will only express our support symbolically keeping in mind the best interests of the patients,” a letter by the association said.

“The last-minute decision could be a reason for the meek response in Bengaluru. However, we have seen symbolic protests,” Annadani Meti, IMA state president said.

He said repeated representations had been given to state governments and the Centre against the Bill.