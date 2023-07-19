Terror plot averted after 5 suspects nabbed in B'luru

Terror plot averted after five suspects nabbed in Bengaluru

It has been suspected that the arrested were planning bigger blasts than the 2008 explosions. 

Chetan B C
Chetan B C, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 19 2023, 11:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2023, 11:30 ist
CCB seized mobile phones, pistols and bullets from terrorist suspects. Credit: Bengaluru City Police

Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths have arrested five terrorist suspects for allegedly planning explosions across the city. Five more suspects are being tracked down. 

The arrested suspects have been identified as Junaid, Syed Sohail, Umar, Mudasir, and Jahid. They were nabbed after Karnataka State Intelligence Division hinted CCB about their suspicious activities. 

Police sources confirmed to DH about picking up the terrorist suspects. 

The five accused were in Bangalore Central Jail (Parappana Agrahara) in connection with a murder case in 2017. Police suspect that, while lodged in jail, two among the accused were in contact with a convict, who was jailed for being involved in a couple of terror-related activities. 

Police have confiscated explosives, mobile phones, cash and laptops. It has been suspected that the arrested were planning bigger blasts than the 2008 explosions. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Crime
Central Crime Branch
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Gigi Hadid arrested for possessing marijuana

Gigi Hadid arrested for possessing marijuana

‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenheimer': Who's the real winner?

‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenheimer': Who's the real winner?

Australian man, his dog rescued after months at sea

Australian man, his dog rescued after months at sea

How Mandela went from hero to scapegoat in South Africa

How Mandela went from hero to scapegoat in South Africa

Learning for the future: Adapt pedagogies to age of AI

Learning for the future: Adapt pedagogies to age of AI

Latecomer employee gets notice, blames boss in reply

Latecomer employee gets notice, blames boss in reply

 