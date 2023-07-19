Terror plot averted after five suspects nabbed in Bengaluru

Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths have arrested five terrorist suspects for allegedly planning explosions across the city. Five more suspects are being tracked down.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Junaid, Syed Sohail, Umar, Mudasir, and Jahid. They were nabbed after Karnataka State Intelligence Division hinted CCB about their suspicious activities.

Police sources confirmed to DH about picking up the terrorist suspects.

The five accused were in Bangalore Central Jail (Parappana Agrahara) in connection with a murder case in 2017. Police suspect that, while lodged in jail, two among the accused were in contact with a convict, who was jailed for being involved in a couple of terror-related activities.

Police have confiscated explosives, mobile phones, cash and laptops. It has been suspected that the arrested were planning bigger blasts than the 2008 explosions.