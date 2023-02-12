Terror suspect detained by NIA in Bengaluru

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) picked up a software engineer on suspicion of having terror links from his house in Manjunath Nagar, Thanisandra Road, on Saturday.

Mohammed Arif, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, is suspected to have links with the Islamic State (IS) outfit. He was detained in a joint operation by the NIA, the Internal Security Division (ISD) and the local police.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said Arif was detained based on specific inputs. “He was having links with terror outfits and people who indulged in religious conversion. His interrogation is on.”

Sources said Arif’s house was raided in the early hours of Saturday. His laptop was seized and his bank account was frozen.

Read | One more arrested by NIA in Rajasthan PFI conspiracy case

In a statement, the NIA said it had detained one suspect each in Bengaluru and Maharashtra as part of an investigation into Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) outfit.

The case was initially registered at the Tilaknagar police station on July 24, 2022. The CCB had arrested two persons on allegations of having links with Al-Qaeda. The NIA took over the investigation and re-registered the case on November 30, 2022.

Arif wanted to go to Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria at the earliest. The joint team searched his house thoroughly and also questioned Arif’s wife.

Arif was working from home for the last two years. He had brought his wife and children from his native place a few months ago.

NIA officials claim that Arif was in constant touch with terror outfit handlers. He wanted to leave his wife and children in his native place in March and go to Afghanistan. He had informed his house owner about vacating the house.

According to Arif’s neighbours, he seldom interacted with people or came out of his house. Since he used to buy most of his daily essentials online, they knew little about his activities.

NIA, in its official statement stated that the suspect was in contact with the foreign-based handlers affiliated with the proscribed organisations over encrypted communication platforms. Arif and another suspect detained in Maharashtra were involved in a conspiracy to radicalise youth over social media platforms and provoke them to indulge in acts of violence and terrorism.

Arif’s Twitter handle was recently blocked following his tweets over alleged radicalisation.

He had come under the scanner of agencies because of his activities on social media.