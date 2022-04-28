Thai Airways flight lands with deflated tyre at Bengaluru airport, passengers unhurt

Over 200 Thai Airways passengers escaped unhurt after a late Tuesday night flight from Bangkok landed with a deflated tyre at the Kempegowda International Airport here. The flight TG-325 (B788) landed at 11.30 pm.

“It was a safe landing, but the deflated right side landing gear tyre was noticed later by the airport’s ground crew. All passengers were safely offloaded,” a Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) spokesperson said. Sources indicated that the pilot was not aware of the deflated tyre.

The aircraft was later towed to a secure location near the cargo side, where the technical inspection began.

The return flight to Bangkok was cancelled. Although many departing passengers were stranded without proper information for some time, BIAL said they were accommodated in a hotel.

“All the departure passengers (131 economy class and five business class) were provided hotel accommodation and rebooked for the April 28 departure flight TG326 at 12.30 am,” the spokesperson said.

This aircraft was scheduled to arrive from Bangkok at 11.30 pm on Wednesday. It was tasked with bringing in a fresh set of wheel accessories required for the earlier

aircraft’s repair and maintenance.

Ground crew sources recalled that on Tuesday night, they had noticed a small hole in one of the aircraft’s nine tyres. Even as it was deflating fast, they quickly alerted the pilot and airport security before the passengers were offloaded.

The Boeing 787-800 aircraft has a capacity of about 260 passengers and crew. The airline officials were not immediately available for comment.

