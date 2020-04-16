The days of free parking may soon be over

The free parking, which is taken for granted in the city, will soon come to an end even in the residential areas if the draft parking policy proposed by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) clears the hurdles.

The policy will change many things for the city residents as the new rules will burn a hole in pockets on those dependent on private vehicles.

The DULT, which had invited suggestions and objections from the public for the draft policy, has extended the last date for the same till May 15.

The policy seeks to develop a framework for both on-street and off-street parking for which realtime analyses will be made to understand the demand for parking, duration and the type of vehicles parked among others.

“When parking is either free or heavily subsidised or bundled with other costs, the demand for parking inflates as users do not pay the true cost of parking utility,” the draft says, noting that “parking supply cannot catch-up with ever-inflating demand”.

As the average speed on Bengaluru roads has gone below 10 kmph, the draft suggests that the on-street parking should be priced higher than off-street parking with the long duration fee set “exponentially high”.

The fee will be calculated for each zone based on the land value of the area identified for parking. The pricing will be aimed at discouraging parking near mass transport (bus, railway and metro) stations.

Also, the fee will be revised periodically. A zonal task force will revise and notify the new fee four months before the validity period expires.

The proposed policy gives thrust to shared mobility and non-motorised transport and seeks reservation of 10% of space for bicycles and paratransit. In the long term scenario, it seeks to prioritise pick up and drop off mobility services over parking.