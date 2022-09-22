Think about the bigger picture to stop encroachment, experts urge BBMP

Though the BBMP is razing encroachments on stormwater drains in response to the recent floods, experts call for long-term measures to prevent invasion of waterbodies.

“We must have a sustainable long-term solution. There is a need to re-establish the connectivity between lakes and restore the natural drain pattern,” said V Ramprasad, co-founder, Friends of Lakes.

Prof T V Ramachandra from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) suggested that the BBMP could follow scientific measures for drain development. "The BBMP engineers should understand the science of re-modelling a drain before taking up the projects. The government spends crores of rupees on such projects. But owing to lack of understanding, most of the funds go down the drain, without serving the purpose,” Ramachandra said.

He added that he has noticed instances where the drains have been narrowed down and unnecessarily concretised under the garb of remodelling.

While the BBMP’s focus is now on the removal of encroachment of SWDs, Ramprasad suggested that the authorities look at the bigger picture. “The lake ecosystem needs to be restored. The authorities have to understand the importance of valleys, their tributaries, and the role they play. Also, buffer zones and flood mitigation zones need to be re-established to ensure free flow,” he said.

Experts also suggested that the BBMP should improve its surveillance to make sure there are no more encroachments and keep a close watch on those that have been removed.

BBMP officials told DH that they are chalking out measures to prevent such situations in the future.

“Apart from encroachment removal, we plan to identify and recharge old defunct wells. Also, we intend to collect rainwater by digging up pits in open grounds and parks,” said Lokesh M, BBMP chief engineer (SWD). He added that sluice gates will be installed at lakes to ensure better water-level management during the monsoon.