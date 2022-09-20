Third-party electricians caught stealing copper from HAL office

Two electricians hired by a third party were arrested for stealing copper from the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) offices in eastern Bengaluru, police said.

Security guards manning one of the gates stopped Manoj Damai, 25, and Sachin Damai, 27, when they were exiting the premises on September 19. The guards found their movements suspicious and checked their bags.

After copper was found in the bags, the guards took them to the security office for questioning and called the HAL police.

Police arrested the duo under IPC Section 381 (servant theft) following a complaint from N Raju, an HAL employee.

Police said Manoj was a resident of SV Road and Sachin a resident of Victoria Road near Ashoknagar. They were hired on daily wages by a private agency that bagged an electrical contract at HAL. The agency posted them with other workers.

The duo is accused of stealing 1.2 kg of copper wires and 800 grams of copper strips from the Foundry and Forge Division at the East Material Gate.

Police said such thefts had been reported from the HAL in the past, too, and all culprits were workers hired by private agencies.