This June may well be among the wettest for Bengaluru

This June may well turn out to be one of the wettest for Bengaluru as the city received monsoon showers for the second straight day after a brief lull.

Many parts of eastern, western, central and northern Bengaluru received moderate to heavy rainfall on Friday night. There were, however, no rain-related complaints, according to the BBMP control room.

While the amount of rainfall that the city received on Friday night is not yet known, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed the city received 38.9 mm of rain in the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on Friday. The city has received 139 mm of rain since June 1 — 74 mm more than normal. Friday night's rain will only add to this number. Bengaluru's wettest-ever June was in 1996 when it received 228.2 mm of rain.

The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers for the next four days.