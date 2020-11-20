This Saturday, Bengaluru city police chief to interact with citizens live on Twitter

From November 21, citizens can tag city police commissioner Kamal Pant at #AskCPBlr and interact with him live on Twitter between 11 am and 12 noon.

“Mark your calendars! Join me for another live session to discuss your concerns and queries about BCP, and to share your suggestions to improve our city,” Pant tweeted.

Monthly Public Interaction Day

On Thursday, Pant also introduced the ‘Monthly Public Interaction Day’ to be held on the fourth Saturday of every month.

“Bengaluru city police introduces ‘Maasika Janasamparka Divas’ (Monthly Public Interaction Day) to be observed on the fourth Saturday of every month to render citizens an opportunity to visit police stations across the city and seek information from us,” Pant tweeted on Thursday.

“The interaction will be held from 11 am till 1 pm. Members of the public can visit the police station and share law and order problems in their areas with inspectors and senior police officers.”

Pant said citizens can also get details regarding their pending cases or general information from the police during the interaction.

This the first such programme introduced by the Bengaluru city police and people must benefit from it, he added.