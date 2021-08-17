This single mother donated her liver to save daughter’s life

A 24-year-old single mother donated 60% of her liver to her seven-year-old daughter afflicted with a rare genetic disorder.

Last week, doctors at Manipal Hospitals, Whitefield, performed the surgery to transplant the portion of the liver from Manikumary to her daughter Yuktha Reddy. The child ailed from Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis (PFIC), a rare disorder that stops bile juice secretion in the liver.

“The bilirubin count of the child was 30 when we met her in May, whereas the normal count should be just 2,” Manipal’s transplant surgeon told DH.

Yuktha, who lost her father to a road accident, developed jaundice four months ago. When her family met with doctors at Manipal in May, they suggested liver transplantation.

After a brief donor search, doctors tested her family members and found Manikumary to be the closest match. Though she had apprehensions initially, Manikumary was convinced after counselling sessions.

The family had to jump through a few hoops to raise money for the surgery. In the meantime, Yuktha’s uncle adopted her.

Doctors took time to optimise the surgery since Manikumary weighed only 44 kg and Yuktha 22 kg. Post-surgery though, both mother and daughter are healthy. Yuktha is even attending online classes from August 10.

“I feel completely fine and I’m proud to have saved my daughter’s life,” Manikumary said.

The surgeon said the mother can take care of herself since the liver regenerates itself in three months. “The daughter’s bilirubin is now at 2.8,” the surgeon noted.

“There is some stigma that young people can’t donate organs. But both the donor and receiver can lead a normal life post-donation. Young people tend to recover well and lead a healthy life.”

Sometimes, the donation can be split to save two lives, the surgeon added.