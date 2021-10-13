Three arrested for mugging travellers on NICE Road

A tractor driver, a fuel station worker and a food delivery boy ganged together to rob motorists on NICE Road and other places, police say.

Konanakunte police arrested Electronics City resident and tractor driver Sunik K, 25, 19-year-old Nandi Layout resident and fuel station worker Harish G and Channapatna native and food delivery boy Naveen Kumar, 25.

They were arrested based on a complaint by a private company executive and Maragondanahalli resident Shivakumar R, 37. On the night of October 8, Shivakumar boarded a goods vehicle to reach home. Around 9.40 pm, his co-passenger had got down near the NICE Road bridge on Bannerghatta Road.

On the same spot, three people asked the driver to drop them off at Hosur Road. One of them pretended to enter the vehicle and snatched Shivakumar’s mobile phone. The executive chased and caught him within 50 metres, but two of his associates ganged up to thrash Shivakumar and escape with the phone, backpack and wallet with PAN, debit and credit cards.

Shivakumar filed a complaint with Konanakunte police, who registered a case of robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt under IPC section 397. South division in-charge Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjeev M Patil formed a special team headed by inspector Nanjegowda S that nabbed the trio in 24 hours.

The trio allegedly withdrew money using Shivakumar’s debit and credit cards after fleeing the scene, enabling police to obtain major clues. Police recovered Rs 75,200 in cash along with Shivakumar’s valuables, a knife and a bike from them.

