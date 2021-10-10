Three arrested for running cricket betting racket

Three arrested for running cricket betting racket

This is the first case registered under the amended Karnataka Police Act after the government passed the bill recently banning all online games

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 10 2021, 04:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 03:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three people who ran a cricket betting syndicate via a mobile application have been arrested by the Madiwala police.

This is the first case registered under the amended Karnataka Police Act after the government passed the bill recently banning all online games, including betting and gambling.

Police have seized a car, a bike and Rs 59,000 in cash from the arrested trio of Balachandran, 30, Ravi Kumar, 28, and Penni Chetan, 28. In all, they recovered items worth Rs 10.41 lakh from them.

Balachandran is a resident of JP Nagar, while Kumar and Chetan, respectively, reside in Kasturba Nagar and Horamavu.

On October 7, Madiwala police inspector Suneel Y Naik, who was on night patrol duty, received information about the betting racket being run from a lodge on Hosur Main Road.

The police team went to the spot to find the trio in a room organising bets for the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The trio used a mobile application to take bids for particular teams and was collecting payments via UPI transactions and by cash.

“We are verifying how long they have been involved in the betting racket and who their associates are to take further action,” said an investigating officer. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka Police
Karnataka
Bengaluru
Betting

What's Brewing

Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent

Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent

Afghan Shiites stunned but not broken by mosque blast

Afghan Shiites stunned but not broken by mosque blast

Prize money for T20 World Cup winners announced

Prize money for T20 World Cup winners announced

Investors worry supply chain woes could hit earnings

Investors worry supply chain woes could hit earnings

Countries most reliant on coal: Where does India rank?

Countries most reliant on coal: Where does India rank?

How citizens rate CMs of poll-bound states

How citizens rate CMs of poll-bound states

Manipur hopeful of better living standards by '22: Poll

Manipur hopeful of better living standards by '22: Poll

Over 40% 'not satisfied' with Rahul's work: Survey

Over 40% 'not satisfied' with Rahul's work: Survey

Bosnian builds rotating home so wife gets diverse views

Bosnian builds rotating home so wife gets diverse views

 