Three arrested for running cricket betting racket

Three people who ran a cricket betting syndicate via a mobile application have been arrested by the Madiwala police.

This is the first case registered under the amended Karnataka Police Act after the government passed the bill recently banning all online games, including betting and gambling.

Police have seized a car, a bike and Rs 59,000 in cash from the arrested trio of Balachandran, 30, Ravi Kumar, 28, and Penni Chetan, 28. In all, they recovered items worth Rs 10.41 lakh from them.

Balachandran is a resident of JP Nagar, while Kumar and Chetan, respectively, reside in Kasturba Nagar and Horamavu.

On October 7, Madiwala police inspector Suneel Y Naik, who was on night patrol duty, received information about the betting racket being run from a lodge on Hosur Main Road.

The police team went to the spot to find the trio in a room organising bets for the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The trio used a mobile application to take bids for particular teams and was collecting payments via UPI transactions and by cash.

“We are verifying how long they have been involved in the betting racket and who their associates are to take further action,” said an investigating officer.

