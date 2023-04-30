Three Bengaluru students score 100 percentile in JEE Main

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main on Saturday with three students from Karnataka securing a perfect 100 percentile.
Interestingly all the three toppers are students of Allen career institute, Jayanagar. While Tanish Singh Khurana secured all-India rank of 22, Ridhi Kamlesh Kumar Maheshwari and Nived Ayilliath Nambiar bagged 23 and 35 ranks
Two female students from Bengaluru, Ridhi Kamlesh and Lekhashree have emerged as the only female students in the country to score 100 and 99.99 percentile, respectively. Lekhashree is a student of Shri Chaitanya Techno School, Marathahalli.
Tanish and Nived, classmates since high school days, have decided to pursue Computer Science from IIT Bombay. Ridhi said, "Referring to NCERT books and solving previous years question papers helped me a lot." Tanish Singh said, "It is very important to focus on NCERT books. I used to attend classes for 6 hours and self-study for 5 - 6 hours."
Lekhashree, who secured 99.99 percentile, is a student of Sri Chaitanya Techno School Marathahalli. She secured 51 rank (Open category). As many as 18 students of the school featured in top-1,000 ranks. Also nine students of the school have secured 100 percentiles - 6 in physics and 3 in Maths.
"The notion that girls are bad at Maths is wrong. Those who can dream will be able to achieve it," says a beaming Lekhashree.
