3 Bengaluru students score 100 percentile in JEE Main

Three Bengaluru students score 100 percentile in JEE Main

'The notion that girls are bad at Maths is wrong. Those who can dream will be able to achieve it,' said a beaming Lekhashree

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 30 2023, 01:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 04:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main on Saturday with three students from Karnataka securing a perfect 100 percentile.

Interestingly all the three toppers are students of  Allen career institute, Jayanagar.  While Tanish Singh Khurana  secured all-India rank of 22, Ridhi Kamlesh Kumar Maheshwari and Nived Ayilliath Nambiar bagged 23 and 35 ranks 

Two female students from Bengaluru, Ridhi Kamlesh and Lekhashree have emerged as the only female students in the country to score 100 and 99.99 percentile, respectively. Lekhashree is a student of Shri Chaitanya Techno School, Marathahalli.

Tanish and Nived, classmates since high school days, have decided to pursue Computer Science from IIT Bombay. Ridhi said, "Referring to NCERT books and solving previous years question papers helped me a lot." Tanish Singh said, "It is very important to focus on NCERT books. I used to attend classes for 6 hours and self-study for 5 - 6 hours."

Lekhashree, who secured 99.99 percentile, is a student of Sri Chaitanya Techno School Marathahalli. She secured 51 rank (Open category). As many as 18 students of the school featured in top-1,000 ranks. Also nine students of the school have secured 100 percentiles - 6 in physics and 3 in Maths.

"The notion that girls are bad at Maths is wrong. Those who can dream will be able to achieve it," says a beaming Lekhashree.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
JEE
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Carnatic musicians rue lack of opportunities in state

Carnatic musicians rue lack of opportunities in state

Leopard hiding in bathroom rescued in K'taka's Soraba

Leopard hiding in bathroom rescued in K'taka's Soraba

Silent scorchers: Karnataka’s rising heat

Silent scorchers: Karnataka’s rising heat

Korean waves whet an appetite for curls

Korean waves whet an appetite for curls

Pro-Putin bikers launch rally bound for Berlin

Pro-Putin bikers launch rally bound for Berlin

All thanks to ChatGPT, robotic dog answers questions

All thanks to ChatGPT, robotic dog answers questions

Duo swim in Brahmaputra for record 12 hours non-stop

Duo swim in Brahmaputra for record 12 hours non-stop

Flying tractors are a window into farming’s future

Flying tractors are a window into farming’s future

'I m terrible at partner work in dance': Hrithik Roshan

'I m terrible at partner work in dance': Hrithik Roshan

Indian-Americans' political clout growing amid 2024 run

Indian-Americans' political clout growing amid 2024 run

 