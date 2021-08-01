Three companies keen to operate bike taxis in city

Three companies keen to operate bike taxis in city

The state government last week announced electric bike taxis as a scheme to offer first- and last-mile connectivity

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS,
  • Aug 01 2021, 05:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2021, 08:40 ist
The licensing process will begin after the department notifies the base fares. Credit: DH Photo

Three companies, including Rapido, have expressed interest to operate electronic bike taxis in the city, with the transport department readying to kickstart the licensing process from next month.

The state government last week announced electric bike taxis as a scheme to offer first- and last-mile connectivity, besides allowing individual bike owners to offer ride services for a fee after obtaining the necessary licence from the department.

The licensing process will begin after the department notifies the base fares for the five- and 10-kilometre slabs as fixed in the policy.

“Work is ongoing to fix the fares for both the slabs,” a senior official told DH. “There are discussions on dynamic fares to allow competition. The policy stipulates a flat fare model. The view of stakeholders and interests of the general public will be considered before arriving at the flat fares.”

Government sources revealed several companies are interested in offering the service.

“Rapido and Bounce have expressed interest, while another company has sought details. Ultimately, it comes down to the fare. We also expect more start-ups to jump in on the opportunity in the coming days,” a source said.

Read | Karnataka allows electric bikes to be run as taxis

Cabbies raise objections  

Cab drivers objected to the plan saying the scheme will only benefit rich aggregator companies at the cost of lakhs of autorickshaw and cab
drivers.

Ola, TaxiForSure, and Uber Drivers and Owners Association said the pandemic has hit the sector hard and the earnings are inadequate to support their daily needs.

“Lakhs of drivers will be pushed into a crisis with no way out. If the government doesn’t withdraw the bike taxi provision, we will go on an indefinite strike,” association president Tanveer Pasha said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

taxis
Electric Vehicles
Bengaluru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Wounded Congress looks to 'refresh' leaders

DH Toon | Wounded Congress looks to 'refresh' leaders

The rise of India's 21st century women athletes

The rise of India's 21st century women athletes

Amarinder Singh: The Congress Captain who soldiers on

Amarinder Singh: The Congress Captain who soldiers on

Here's a look at inter-state border disputes in India

Here's a look at inter-state border disputes in India

Tokyo 2020 medals are made of your old phones!

Tokyo 2020 medals are made of your old phones!

Kitchen robot - A new future for fast food?

Kitchen robot - A new future for fast food?

Five timeless songs that make Mohammed Rafi a legend

Five timeless songs that make Mohammed Rafi a legend

Boxer Panghal ousted from Olympics, loses to Martinez

Boxer Panghal ousted from Olympics, loses to Martinez

 