Three days to clear pipes, debris from footpaths: BBMP circular to engineers

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) aims to clear pipes and construction material dumped on the footpaths in the next three days.

In a directive issued to the chief engineers and executive engineers of all zones, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has warned of disciplinary action those who fail to comply with the instructions.

“Construction materials and pipes are lying on the road and footpaths in different places, causing inconvenience to the public.

Therefore, necessary action must be taken to clear the pipes and construction materials. The executive engineers of all divisions must submit a report to the chief engineers along with the geo-tagged photos by 4 pm on August 21,” the circular issued on Wednesday, stated.

Although the civic body has released Rs 40 lakh per ward towards improving the condition of footpaths, broken and missing slabs are commonly seen along most pathways, endangering the lives of pedestrians.

Other than the debris, the residents have also been requesting the traffic police and the BBMP to remove abandoned vehicles that are parked along the road for many years.