Three held for betting in Bengaluru

Three people were arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Wednesday from Byadarahalli, off Magadi Road, for betting on the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup through mobile phone applications.

Om Prakash, Satpal Singh and Gevar Chand are the arrested suspects. Rs 3.5 lakh in cash and three mobile phones have been seized from them.

Prakash used skyexchenge.com, Singh jetexchange9.com and Chand lordsexch.com for the betting. They placed bets with punters by phone calls, WhatsApp messages and social media platforms. They also collected bet money from the losers and gave it to winners.

Three separate cases have been registered.