Three held for stealing 80 batteries worth Rs 2.2 lakh from Nimhans

Three people have been arrested for stealing 80 batteries worth Rs 2.2 lakh from the radiology department at Nimhans.

Siddapura police stumbled on the trio while investigating a complaint filed by the hospital’s admin staffer M T Chandan Kumar on January 18, in which he said unknown contract employees stole 150AH batteries kept in the waiting room of the radiology department in Ashwini Block.

Chandan said the batteries were stolen between October 12 to January 13. The incident came to light when the head of the radiology department Dr Rose Dawn Bharath learnt about the missing batteries and brought it to Chandan’s notice.

Registering a case under IPC Section 381 (theft by servant or clerk), Siddapura police detained three contract employees of the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

A senior officer revealed police suspicion that one or two more people could be involved in the theft.

“With the arrest (of these three), we have recovered eight stolen batteries. The accused have disposed of the remaining batteries.

"They confessed that the batteries had been sold at the Sunday Bazaar in Chickpet,” he said.

As staff, the accused had access to all the places on the hospital premises. They are being interrogated, the officer said.