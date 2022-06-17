Three, including two senior citizens, killed in road accidents  

Road accidents kill three including two senior citizens

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 17 2022, 01:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2022, 02:33 ist

Three, including two elderly people and a private company worker, died in separate accidents on Wednesday night.

In the Hulimavu traffic police station limits, Sandegappa (69), a resident of Kalena Agrahara, was knocked down by a speeding autorickshaw when he was walking near Decathlon on Bannerghatta Road around 8.30 pm.

Locals rushed Sandegappa to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Sandegappa met with the accident while returning home after visiting a relative.

In the Chikkajala traffic police station limits, 60-year-old Dasappa, a Kolar resident, was killed in a hit-and-run incident involving an unknown vehicle around 9.30 pm. He had come to the city to attend the marriage reception of a relative. He was walking to a bus stop near Bettahalsoor Cross when the unknown vehicle knocked him down. A severely injured Dasappa died on the spot.

In the third incident, passersby found 24-year-old Nagasandra resident Somashekar, a BCom graduate and a private firm employee, lying unconscious on NICE Road in the Kamakshipalya traffic police station limits around 11.30 pm. They immediately informed the police, who suspect he must have fallen lost control or rammed into a vehicle ahead of him. Somashekar, who was severely injured, died on the spot.

Police have taken up separate cases in the respective jurisdictions and are investigating.

Road accident
Bengaluru news
Death
India News

