Three injured in LPG cylinder blast at Indiranagar eatery

Three people were reported injured when a fire broke out at the New Shanthi Sagar in Indiranagar.

Although fire and emergency officials arrived at the scene with a water tanker, the blaze had been doused by then. The incident triggered panic among patrons and local residents.

Police said the incident happened at the eatery on CMH Road around 4:30 pm. Narasimha, 55, Chandrakanth, 38, and Jagadish, 50, all employees at the eatery, have been injured. They are receiving treatment at St John’s Hospital.

Hemanth Kumar K, the district fire officer at the South fire station who visited the spot to gather details, said the fire emanated from the kitchen in the basement where a fireball occurred due to the malfunctioning pin on an LPG cylinder. “We have closed the cylinder’s lid,” he said.

“The pressure and impact of the fireball caused by the leak had damaged the Plaster of Paris (POP) and the glass in the sitting area,” the fire officer said.

Indiranagar police have taken up a case and are probing further to establish details on the malfunctioning pin in the cylinder.

Check out the latest videos from DH: