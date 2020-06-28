Three new Covid-19 deaths in Bengaluru

The city reported three Covid-19 deaths amid a record-smashing increase in the daily Covid-19 tally on Saturday.

All of the fatalities were above the age of 70 and two had comorbidities. Among the fatalities was an 83-year-old woman who died on Saturday, 16 days after being admitted into hospital care. She also had diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

A second fatality is a 70-year-old man. While he did not have any comorbidities, he was in the late stage of the disease as evinced by his medical note which indicates that he had breathlessness. He died on June 25.

The last casualty is a 74-year-old woman who had complained of chest pain. She was also a known suffered from Ischemic Heart Disease. She succumbed to the disease on June 20.