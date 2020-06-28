Three new Covid-19 deaths in Bengaluru

Three new Covid-19 deaths in Bengaluru

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 28 2020, 01:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2020, 01:30 ist
Police personnel conduct a route march as the state government announced strict lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases at City market area, in Bengaluru. Credits: PTI Photo

The city reported three Covid-19 deaths amid a record-smashing increase in the daily Covid-19 tally on Saturday. 

All of the fatalities were above the age of 70 and two had comorbidities. Among the fatalities was an 83-year-old woman who died on Saturday, 16 days after being admitted into hospital care. She also had diabetes and chronic kidney disease. 

For latest updates on Coronavirus pandemic, click here

A second fatality is a 70-year-old man. While he did not have any comorbidities, he was in the late stage of the disease as evinced by his medical note which indicates that he had breathlessness. He died on June 25. 

The last casualty is a 74-year-old woman who had complained of chest pain. She was also a known suffered from Ischemic Heart Disease. She succumbed to the disease on June 20. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

'Common childhood vaccine may lower Covid-19 severity'

'Common childhood vaccine may lower Covid-19 severity'

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

Locust attack: South, West Delhi asked to remain alert

Locust attack: South, West Delhi asked to remain alert

 