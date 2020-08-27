Three years on, Dobbspet logistics park remains non-starter

The logistics hub planned at Dobbspet to spur industries and services sector in Bengaluru with swift and reliable movement of goods has hit the wall due to the land acquisition hurdles.

The Union government mooted the idea of a hub for seamless connectivity between road and rail traffic to ensure smooth and continued logistics operations between Karnataka and different corners of the country. The state government embraced the idea in 2017 and the project was entrusted to the Infrastructure Development Department.

Karnataka, one of the four leading logistics markets, had also come up with a draft logistics policy that focused on six broad subjects of the sector: fiscal incentive, connectivity infrastructure, skill development, innovation, quality and ease of doing business.

The Dobbspet hub was to come up on over 200 acres with railway and truck terminals. It was to be developed as a model project that would boost investor confidence and help the government attract investments of up to Rs 5,000 crore by the year-end (2020). However, the plan did not take off despite the central agencies like railways evincing interest in it.

"As per the proposal, the state government had to provide 200-acre land in Dobbspet and the central agencies would set up the infrastructure. However, the state doesn't have such an extent of land in Dobbspet. Funds need to be sanctioned for acquisition of the land," an official said.

The state government knows that the hub has the potential to revolutionise the market as the multi-modal infrastructure can bring industries and markets closer than ever. Several meetings have been held with the railways and the National Highways Authority of India.

"They are keen on the project but insist that we have to provide land. But due to frequent changes of governments over the last three years, no money was allocated for the project," a source said.

The official said that with an annual budget of Rs 350 crore, the Infrastructure Development Department would never be able to push for the logisitcs hub project.