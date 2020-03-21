Thunderstorm lashes city, provides respite from heat

An hour-long thunderstorm lashed the city on Friday evening, providing respite to residents from the sweltering heat. The thundershowers, according to a meteorologist, were uniform across the city.

However, parts of eastern and north-eastern Bengaluru, especially Bidarahalli limits, received rather heavy rainfall of up to 44.5 mm, which led to falling of branches and uprooting of trees in about eight areas.

Access roads to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) from the trumpet inter-change were inundated with two to three feet of stagnant water, which affected traffic movement.

Officials at the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) attributed the sudden rains to increased temperature resulting in the formation of a low-pressure area over South-Interior Karnataka.

IMD had issued a forecast on Thursday late night and Friday morning about imminent thunderstorm activities.

The rains began around 4.30 pm towards the north-eastern side and soon engulfed the whole of Bengaluru. According to meteorologists, Bidarahalli received the highest rainfall of 44.5 mm until 6:30 pm on Friday.

“There was a formation of the trough from Maharashtra to Tamil Nadu over the peninsular region indicating low-pressure area over South-Interior Karnataka. This was also interspersed with thunderstorm activities. Areas like Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur and Kolar witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall during the evening,” Dr Srinivasa Reddy, Director KSNDMC said.